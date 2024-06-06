Closely contested ties in opening fixtures of MD3 FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The resumption of the FIFA World Cup African qualifiers produced some closely contested fixtures on Wednesday, 05 June as African nations resume their quest to represent Africa at the global showpiece in 2026.

Togo were in action against South Sudan in Lome while Morocco played host to Central African Republic against Chad.

Namibia were against Liberia in a match played in Johannesburg, while Tunisia played host to Equatorial Guinea.

Below is a summary of the 16h00 GMT matches:

Togo 1-1 South Sudan - Goals: K. Narey 61’/ R. Aholou csc 68’

Togo were held to a 1-1 draw at home by a resilient South Sudan side. The hosts took the lead just after the hour mark when Khaled Narey fired them into the lead.

Their joy was short-lived as Roger Aholou silenced the home supporters in the 68th minute to level matters as they escaped with a point.

With this result, Togo is fourth in Group B, with South Sudan at fifth.

Central African Republic 1-0 Chad - Goal: V. Baboula 29’

Geoffrey Kondogbia’s solitary first-half strike in the 29th minute was enough for Central African Republic to edge Chad 1-0. The results moves them to third on the table, as Chad remain rooted at the bottom.

Namibia 1-1 Liberia Goals: T. Karuuombe 8’/ T.Sackor 65’

A good start for the Brave Warriors of Namibia ended in disappointed as they surrendered a lead to share the spoils against Liberia.

Tijpe Karuuombe’s opener in the 8th minute put the Namibians in the driving seat, but a lapse in concentration in the 65th minute saw the Liberians level matters to salvage a point on the road.

Sierra Leone 2-1 Djibouti - Goals: C. Davies 12’, A. Kargbo 51’/ G. Dadzie 35’(P)

Sierra Leone were made to sweat for victory on Wednesday after initially taking a lead in the opening stages of the match for Djibouti to pull one back in just before the break.

The West African side kept their heads high and continued pressing forward to be rewarded with a hard-fought 2-1 victory.