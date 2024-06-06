Evans in talks with Man Utd over new deal

Manchester United are in talks with defender Jonny Evans over extending his stay at the club.

The 36-year-old returned to United last summer from Leicester City, eight years after his initial departure from Old Trafford.

The Northern Ireland international initially started training with the club during pre-season to maintain his fitness but was handed a one-year deal after impressing Erik ten Hag.

Evans went on to make 30 appearances last season, including a substitute appearance in the FA Cup win against Manchester City at Wembley.

The club have also confirmed they remain in conversations with goalkeeper Tom Heaton over a new deal, while a contract has been offered to Omari Forson.

Forson, 19, was handed his Premier League debut in February's 4-3 win against Wolves, when he provided the assist for Kobbie Mainoo's winner at Molineux.

The London-born forward made six further appearances but he is yet to be persuaded to sign a new deal at the club.

Brandon Williams, Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane will all be released on 30 June, when their deals expire.

Williams spent last season on loan at Ipswich but hasn't played since 29 December because of an injury, which saw him return to United.

The defender's last appearance for United came in September 2022.