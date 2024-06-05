ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: It is an important game for us - Otto Addo ahead of Maki showdown

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: It is an important game for us - Otto Addo ahead of Maki showdown
WED, 05 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghana coach, Otto Addo has stressed the need to beat Mali in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars who sit fifth with three points in Group I will be hosted by the Eagles at the Stade du 26 Mars on Thursday, June 6 in the Matchday three games.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Wednesday evening, the 43-year-old gaffer stressed that the game against Mali is significant.

He said it is important for the Black Stars to win tomorrow to improve their position on the Group I standings of the African qualifiers.

“It's a very important match for us. We are one point behind Mali and we have to win to give us a chance of qualifying to the World Cup. Mali are a very strong team," Addo said.

"They have young talent in their team and it will be a tough game for us tomorrow,” he added.

The game against Mali on Thursday will kick off at 19:00GMT.

The Black Stars will host Central African Republic in the Matchday four games on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama Election 2024: NDC more popular than its flagbearer Mahama — Survey

1 hour ago

Election 2024: NDC is Ghanas only better option – NDC PC Phillis Okunor Election 2024: NDC is Ghana’s only better option – NDC PC Phillis Okunor

1 hour ago

Fire destroys wooden structures at Circle ECOMOG Fire destroys wooden structures at Circle ECOMOG

1 hour ago

NDC, NPP supporters clash at Yendi vote transfer centre, two persons sustain injuries NDC, NPP supporters clash at Yendi vote transfer centre, two persons sustain inj...

1 hour ago

DumsorMustStop vigil to proceed June 8 #DumsorMustStop vigil to proceed June 8

3 hours ago

Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'Mahama and NDC have nothing to turn the corner of the economy, dazzling in the ...

4 hours ago

Charles Kusi Appiah Kubi, Head of the Business and Economic Bureau at GUTA Businesses have lost over 56% of working capital in six months due to economic w...

4 hours ago

Aerial view of the Holy Spirit Cathedral Holy Spirit Cathedral seeks GHS6.5 million to renovate 67-year-old edifice

4 hours ago

NDC's silence on June 4th anniversary raises eyebrows of sidelining Rawlings' legacy, contributions NDC's silence on June 4th anniversary raises eyebrows of sidelining Rawlings' le...

5 hours ago

Professor Yarhands Dissou Arthur Continue to standing up against EC's bias and manipulation - Lecturer urges NDC

Just in....
body-container-line