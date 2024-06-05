2026 World Cup Qualifiers: It is an important game for us - Otto Addo ahead of Maki showdown

Ghana coach, Otto Addo has stressed the need to beat Mali in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars who sit fifth with three points in Group I will be hosted by the Eagles at the Stade du 26 Mars on Thursday, June 6 in the Matchday three games.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Wednesday evening, the 43-year-old gaffer stressed that the game against Mali is significant.

He said it is important for the Black Stars to win tomorrow to improve their position on the Group I standings of the African qualifiers.

“It's a very important match for us. We are one point behind Mali and we have to win to give us a chance of qualifying to the World Cup. Mali are a very strong team," Addo said.

"They have young talent in their team and it will be a tough game for us tomorrow,” he added.

The game against Mali on Thursday will kick off at 19:00GMT.

The Black Stars will host Central African Republic in the Matchday four games on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.