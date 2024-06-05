ModernGhana logo
2024 U-20 WWC: Black Princesses paired with Japan, New Zealand and Austria in Group E

WED, 05 JUN 2024

Ghana's U-20 Women's National Team, the Black Princesses, have learned their fate in the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, set to take place in Colombia this August.

Placed in Group E during the draw, the Princesses found themselves alongside formidable opponents: former champions Japan, New Zealand, and Austria.

The draw, which saw 24 teams divided into four pots, positioned the Black Princesses in Pot 3. This placement sets the stage for an exciting and challenging journey for the Ghanaian squad.

Kicking off their campaign on Monday, September 2, 2024, the Black Princesses will face Austria in their first match at the Bogota El Techo Stadium. This encounter marks the beginning of their bid for glory in the tournament.

For Ghana, this will mark their seventh consecutive appearance at the prestigious event, highlighting the nation's sustained commitment and prowess in women's youth football.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup is scheduled to commence in Colombia from August 31 to September 22, 2024, promising a thrilling showcase of talent and competition on the global stage.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

