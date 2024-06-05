ModernGhana logo
Youngster Issaka ‘Baba’ Seidu completes FC Nordsjaelland move from Right to Dream Academy

WED, 05 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian youngster Issaka ‘Baba’ Seidu has officially joined Danish club FC Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream Academy.

The left-back has signed a contract to play with the Wild Tigers' first team for the 2024/25 season.

Seidu will join the team when pre-season training begins on June 24.

“I am really happy and proud to have signed the contract. I had no doubt that FC Nordsjaelland was the right club for me, as FCN is known for giving young players good conditions to develop on and off the pitch,” Seidu said after signing.

“I have seen for myself how young players have come to FC Nordsjaelland and taken their game to the next level, and I hope to be able to do the same. I am looking forward to playing with the Superliga team, and I am looking forward to standing in front of the fans. I promise I will do my best for the team and I hope I can help make the fans proud,” he added.

At FC Nordsjaelland, Seidu will join fellow Right to Dream graduates Araphat Mohammed, Caleb Yirenkyi, Levy Nene, and Stephen Acquah.

The Right to Dream Academy has produced several top stars in recent years, including Mohammed Kudus of West Ham and Simon Adingra of Brighton.

