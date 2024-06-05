I was paid Ghc100 as salary at Liberty Professionals - Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghanaian captain Asamoah Gyan has made a surprising revelation about his early days in football, disclosing that he received only GHC100 during his time with Ghana Premier League team, Liberty Professionals.

Gyan, now 38, initially rose through the ranks at the grassroots level before catching the eye of Liberty Professionals, where he quickly became one of the standout players in the Ghanaian top-tier league.

Despite his promising start, Gyan's time with Liberty Professionals was short-lived as he soon secured a dream move to Udinese in Italy, marking the beginning of his journey in European football.

Reflecting on his humble beginnings, Gyan shared that he was signed by Liberty for a modest GHC500 (equivalent to €75) and received a monthly salary of GHC100, of which he only pocketed GHC250 after deductions.

“I was signed for GHc500 by Liberty. That was my signing fee, five million old currency. From [playing at] colts, then Liberty signed me for GHc500. But I was given GHc250 out of it, so I always tell them they owe me now,” Gyan said on YFM Ghana.

He reminisced about his first professional contract with Udinese, where he earned €3,700 per month, a significant leap from his earnings at Liberty. Gyan's career trajectory saw him move to Modena on loan, where his salary doubled to €7,000.

“My first contract at Udinese, I was earning €3,700 a month. At Liberty, I was earning GHc100 a month and then I moved to €3,700. I was then loaned to Modena for two years.”

He added: “In Modena, I was earning €7,000 and something, so my salary moved up. I won’t say the rest. After the loan, I came back to Udinese. That was after the 2006 World Cup. I was a World Cup material, so it had gone up again.

“The following year I had a huge contract to move to Russia but they decided they wanted me to stay for another year, so they had to change my contract. And that was when I started making money," he added.

Gyan's breakthrough came after the 2006 World Cup when he attracted lucrative offers, particularly from Russia. However, it wasn't until later in his career that he truly began to earn substantial sums.

Throughout his illustrious career, Gyan played for various clubs including Stade Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayserispor, NorthEast United, and Legon Cities before retiring. He remains Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer with 51 goals and the country's second-most-capped player with 109 appearances.