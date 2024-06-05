ModernGhana logo
Antonio Conte appointed new Napoli manager on a three-year deal

By Eurosport
Football News Italian professional football manager and former player Antonio Conte poses for portraits in his home on February 7, 2024 in Turin, ItalyImage credit: Getty Images
WED, 05 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Antonio Conte has been confirmed as the new manager of Napoli.

After winning Serie A for the first time since 1990 when triumphing in the 2022/23 season, Napoli endured a period of flux as Luciano Spalletti departed after inspiring that Scudetto success.

Rudi Garcia lasted six months before departing in November, while Walter Mazzarri’s spell was shorter as he exited a little over three months after taking the reins.

Francesco Calzona steered the ship until the end of the campaign, but he was juggling the role with that of the Slovakia national team.

Calzona allowed Napoli to take their time to make an appointment, and it emerged that Conte had been targeted for the role.

Widespread reports in Italy said Conte had entered into advanced negotiations with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis following the end of the Serie A season, and a deal was confirmed on Wednesday.

Conte has signed a three-year deal until 2027.
"Napoli is a place of global importance," said Conte.

"I am happy and excited at the idea of ​​sitting on the blue bench. I can certainly promise one thing: I will do my utmost for the growth of the team and the club. My commitment, together with that of my staff, will be total."

Conte has an established pedigree, having won the Serie A title on four occasions - three times with Juventus and once with Inter Milan.

The Italian also enjoyed success in the Premier League, winning the title with Chelsea in the 2016/17 season.

Conte, who has also managed the Italy national team, had been out of work since leaving Tottenham in March of 2023.

