2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo has not managed communication well - Augustine Ahinful

Augustine Arhinful, former Ghanaian international, criticizes Black Stars coach Otto Addo for what he perceives as a mishandling of communication with André Ayew and Baba Rahman, both excluded from the 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Ayew and Rahman's absence raised eyebrows when the squad was announced last week.

In addressing their omission, Coach Addo admitted the tough decision regarding Ayew and disclosed having a lengthy conversation with him to explain the exclusion.

Left-back Rahman has opted out of the national team following negative reactions from fans during Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic last year.

Coach Addo cited Rahman's ongoing struggle with the aftermath of the incident as a factor.

Arhinful criticized Addo's public disclosure of his discussions with the players, suggesting it could create unnecessary controversy.

“The communication put there is an issue. You have to be supported and decision that you are making. If you make a decision, they come back to come and tell us that one I called him I spoke to him he didn’t take it lightly at all, then you are giving way for us to make this argument that we are making," he told Asaase Radio.

He added, “Whatever you think that you can do to bring good fortune to the team is what you have to concentrate on. If you make communications like that publicly, then you are creating problems for yourself.

“Should we go to Mali or should we play these two marches and if it doesn’t go well, we will start blaming you," he added.

The Black Stars are set to face Mali on June 6 at Stade du 26 Mars, followed by a home game against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium, marking matchdays three and four of the qualifiers.