2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo, Thomas Partey to face the media ahead of Mali game

WED, 05 JUN 2024

Ghana coach Otto Addo and captain Thomas Partey will address the media today, June 5, 2024, ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I qualifier against Mali.

The presser will take place at 18:30 GMT.
The pre-match press conference will be held in the Conference Room of Stade Mars 26 in Bamako, as part of the preparations for the crucial match on Thursday.

Ghana will face Mali's Eagles on Thursday, June 6, in the Matchday three fixture.

Both teams are vying for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be held in Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

Ghana needs a win to get their campaign back on track, having secured one win and one loss in their first two games.

Currently, Ghana sits 4th in Group I with three points, trailing Mali, who are in 3rd place with four points.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

