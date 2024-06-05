ModernGhana logo
I'm not surprised FC Samartex has clinched Gana Premier League title - FA Cup chairman, Wilson Arthur

Football News Chairman of the MTN FA Committee, Wilson Arthur
Chairman of the MTN FA Committee, Wilson Arthur, expressed his lack of surprise at FC Samartex 1996's Ghana Premier League title victory.

The team from Samreboi secured the title with two games remaining after a 1-0 win against Bibiani Gold Stars on Sunday afternoon.

FC Samartex's triumph comes on the heels of Medeama SC's success, another Western Regional Association team, which won the league title in the 2022/2023 season.

Arthur, who also owns Division One club Skyy FC, attributed Samartex's success to the region's abundant talent.

He noted that during the Black Stars' dominant years in African football, many players hailed from this area.

“It’s a reflection of the quality of talent we have in this part of Ghana. If you look back, whenever the Black Stars were winning honours or dominating Africa, it was largely due to five, six, or seven players from the Western region. We’re now seeing a resurgence of Western soccer talents," he told Citi Sports.

“Samartex's success is no surprise to me. The club is well-structured and has made the right investments. They are running a modern football club, and the quality and performance are evident.”

As the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season nears its end, Samartex will face Karela United and Accra Lions in their final matches.

