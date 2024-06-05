Aston Villa interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher

Aston Villa have expressed an interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The 24-year-old could face a summer of uncertainty as he enters the last year of his contract at Stamford Bridge - with no progress made in renewing his deal.

Villa have joined Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham in showing interest, but England international Gallagher remains open to staying with his boyhood club, whom he joined at the age of eight.

Chelsea - and Villa, who have qualified for next season's Champions League - must factor Premier League profit and sustainability rules into their summer activity.

The sale of academy products helps to free up 'pure profit', allowing clubs to spend more freely, with centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, left-back Ian Maatsen and forward Armando Broja among those who could be sold by Chelsea.

Chelsea showed interest in Villa striker Jhon Duran, 20, in January and continue to pursue attacking signings.

They are also expected to sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer.