It was a very tough tournament - Dr. Ofori Asare

Dr. Ofori Asare, head trainer of the national boxing team has disclosed that it was a difficult tournament at the second World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Thailand, especially for African boxers.

Speaking to media men at the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday when the Black Bombers returned home, he expressed his sadness that no Ghanaian boxer qualified and noted that Africa also does not have official or referee judges at the high level.

“We have to build on our capacity to work on coaches and officials. It is not only boxers who perform at that level, we need officials at the world level.

"We need exposure and more fights for our boxers, you could see boxers with over 100 fights record while our boxers have not fought more than ten. It is indeed painful but we have to keep on,” he said.

Ghana presented seven boxers to the Thailand competition and none qualified. Before they had gone to Dakar last year with 12 boxers for the African qualifier, and Italy for other first-world qualifiers.