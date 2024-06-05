Roland Garros: Five things we learned on Day 10 – there's a new kid in town

Novak Djokovic had to go. Ons Jabeur had a go before she went. And there's a new man at the top. Moreover, exactly where is the concept of equality residing in the French tennis federation? The review's eagle-eyed after another wild and wacky day at the 2024 French Open.

Gone

Top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic took his leave of the French Open after succumbing to an injury to his right knee. The 37-year-old crocked himself during his fourth round victory over the 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo on Day 9. Djokovic played brilliantly to stay in the tie before the various on-court potions and treatments kicked in. Just shows that playing for four and a half hours up until 3am on Sunday morning and then coming out on Monday afternoon to battle for four hours and 40 minutes might actually affect even an iron man incarnate.

Going spare

Ons Jabeur was well unhappy about having to start at 11am for her quarter-final against the third seed Coco Gauff. No one was there for the early exchanges as she spinned and beguiled her way to 6-4 in the first set. The Court Philippe Chatrier was a tad fuller by the time that Gauff had turned the tide to claim the quarter-final. Jabeur wondered why there had been none of the night sessions featuring ties from the women's draw. The organisers still say it's about what they consider to be the "big game". Asong from ABBA comes to mind.

Long gone

The game between third seed Carlos Alcaraz and the ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was the 10th men's singles match to feature in the evening session.

A young Sinner is anointed

It's cheap. It's tawdry. It's the review in second weak mode. Geddit? It would be journalistically immoral not to use that headline. And we're nothing but sententious at the daily review. And so with Novak Djokovic's demise, world number two Jannik Sinner will become the world number one on 10 June when the nextATP rankings are released. He's the first Italian to reach top spot in the 50-odd years that the rankings have been computerized. "I am very happy about this achievement," said the 22-year-old. "It's a lot of work we put in daily. It's a daily routine. I am obviously happy to have this number."

Doors of perception

Ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas conceded that Carlos Alcaraz was just too good for him during his straight sets defeat. "He's a smart player," said the gloomy Greek of the third seed. "He plays with a great tennis IQ. That makes it extremely difficult," he added pensively. "And you really have to play very precise with him. I felt like at times I came up with some really good shots, but the answers were even better than my shots. I've done everything that I could possibly do and it didn't work out. I just couldn't do better." That there's munificent. And philosophical.