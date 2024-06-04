ModernGhana logo
2023/24 GPL: We have to our final three games to avoid relegation, says Great Olympics CEO Oluboi Commodore

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore, is confident that the club will avoid relegation from the Ghana Premier League, thanks to their three remaining games being held in Accra.

The two-time Ghana Premier League champions currently sit 16th on the Premier League log with 39 points from 31 games and are fighting to stay in the league.

Olympics have three crucial matches left: an outstanding game against Dreams FC on Wednesday, a pivotal clash with Hearts of Oak on Sunday, and the season finale against Real Tamale United.

“We have no choice but to win the remaining games to secure our survival. These games are called do or die because we have to save ourselves,” he told Akoma FM.

“Although we did not expect to find ourselves in this situation, but we will accept it and move on," he added.

Great Olympics boosted their chances of avoiding relegation with a surprising 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko on Sunday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Olympics will face Dreams FC on Wednesday in an outstanding game before facing their city rivals Hearts of Oak this weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium before wrapping their season with a home game against relegated Real Tamale United.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

