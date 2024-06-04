Asamoah Gyan calls for patience for 'new' Black Stars under Otto Addo

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has urged fans to be patient with the newly formed Black Stars team as they gear up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

The matches are slated for June 6th in Bamako and June 10th in Kumasi. The Black Stars have had a mixed start in Group I, with one win and one draw in their first two games.

Despite the team's current form, Gyan remains optimistic about their potential. He believes the team can achieve significant success, including possibly winning the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

In an interview with Accra-based Peace FM, Gyan stated, "If we have patience with them, considering the high standards set by previous generations, we must recognize that this is a different generation we're developing. We need to adopt a five-year plan. Winning Afcon is possible, but if we win now, it would be a bonus since this is a new team in the making."

Gyan stressed the importance of nurturing the young and talented players, emphasizing their potential for greatness.

"These players clearly have a future, and they are young. They can achieve anything, so let's be patient with them. I believe everything will turn out well if we give them time and focus on building the team," he concluded.

The Black Stars will travel to Bamako for their match against Mali on Thursday before hosting the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium four days later.