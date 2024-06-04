ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asamoah Gyan calls for patience for 'new' Black Stars under Otto Addo

Football News Asamoah Gyan calls for patience for 'new' Black Stars under Otto Addo
TUE, 04 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has urged fans to be patient with the newly formed Black Stars team as they gear up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

The matches are slated for June 6th in Bamako and June 10th in Kumasi. The Black Stars have had a mixed start in Group I, with one win and one draw in their first two games.

Despite the team's current form, Gyan remains optimistic about their potential. He believes the team can achieve significant success, including possibly winning the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

In an interview with Accra-based Peace FM, Gyan stated, "If we have patience with them, considering the high standards set by previous generations, we must recognize that this is a different generation we're developing. We need to adopt a five-year plan. Winning Afcon is possible, but if we win now, it would be a bonus since this is a new team in the making."

Gyan stressed the importance of nurturing the young and talented players, emphasizing their potential for greatness.

"These players clearly have a future, and they are young. They can achieve anything, so let's be patient with them. I believe everything will turn out well if we give them time and focus on building the team," he concluded.

The Black Stars will travel to Bamako for their match against Mali on Thursday before hosting the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium four days later.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Vote Transfer exercise: Barring party agents from observing process creates widespread suspicion – CARE-GHANA Vote Transfer exercise: Barring party agents from observing process creates wide...

1 hour ago

Vote transfer exercise: Well comply with directive not to deploy agents to centres – NPP Vote transfer exercise: We’ll comply with directive not to deploy agents to cent...

3 hours ago

Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor Rawlings-led AFRC's 3 months government most uncorrupt, effective in Ghana's his...

3 hours ago

File Photo Continue to be present, observe Voter Transfer process – Mahama instructs NDC ag...

3 hours ago

Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Hon. Dakoa Newman Gender Minister warns Daycare Centers to follow regulations or face closure

3 hours ago

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama File Photo EC determined to allow NPP to steal outcome of 2024 elections – Mahama

3 hours ago

President of Kenya, William Ruto at the Korea-Africa summit Korea-Africa Summit: Korea has critical role in realising Africa's economic pote...

3 hours ago

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa World Bank has paid twice for KIA's e-gate project and recorded it as completed ...

3 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia There’s a problem; cost of living has gone up globally — Bawumia concedes

3 hours ago

Passengers were stranded after the strike shut down domestic flights as well as the national power grid. By Kola Sulaimon AFP Nigeria unions in talks on second day of strike

Just in....
body-container-line