Jordan Ayew expected to leave Crystal Palace this summer - Reports

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew is expected to leave Crystal Palace this summer according to reports.

The 32-year-old has been with Palace since 2018 - initially on a season-long loan deal from Swansea City - and has enjoyed a fruitful and extended time in the Premier League.

Despite impressing at Selhurst Park, Ayew has struggled to get game time under new manager, Oliver Glasner who replaced Roy Hodgson.

According to reports, the former Aston Villa and Swansea City striker who has a year remaining on his Palace contract, could be in line to leave if the Eagles receive any offers this summer; Glasner has Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze as his most prominent attackers to flank Jean-Philippe Mateta, while Palace also have Jeff Schlupp and exciting prospect Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on their books.

Since joining the side, Jordan Ayew has played 211 times and scored 23 goals.

Jordan Ayew is currently at the camp of the Black Stars preparing for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic this month.