ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Jordan Ayew expected to leave Crystal Palace this summer - Reports

Football News Jordan Ayew expected to leave Crystal Palace this summer - Reports
TUE, 04 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew is expected to leave Crystal Palace this summer according to reports.

The 32-year-old has been with Palace since 2018 - initially on a season-long loan deal from Swansea City - and has enjoyed a fruitful and extended time in the Premier League.

Despite impressing at Selhurst Park, Ayew has struggled to get game time under new manager, Oliver Glasner who replaced Roy Hodgson.

According to reports, the former Aston Villa and Swansea City striker who has a year remaining on his Palace contract, could be in line to leave if the Eagles receive any offers this summer; Glasner has Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze as his most prominent attackers to flank Jean-Philippe Mateta, while Palace also have Jeff Schlupp and exciting prospect Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on their books.

Since joining the side, Jordan Ayew has played 211 times and scored 23 goals.

Jordan Ayew is currently at the camp of the Black Stars preparing for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic this month.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

40 minutes ago

Vote Transfer exercise: Barring party agents from observing process creates widespread suspicion – CARE-GHANA Vote Transfer exercise: Barring party agents from observing process creates wide...

40 minutes ago

Vote transfer exercise: Well comply with directive not to deploy agents to centres – NPP Vote transfer exercise: We’ll comply with directive not to deploy agents to cent...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor Rawlings-led AFRC's 3 months government most uncorrupt, effective in Ghana's his...

2 hours ago

File Photo Continue to be present, observe Voter Transfer process – Mahama instructs NDC ag...

2 hours ago

Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Hon. Dakoa Newman Gender Minister warns Daycare Centers to follow regulations or face closure

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama File Photo EC determined to allow NPP to steal outcome of 2024 elections – Mahama

2 hours ago

President of Kenya, William Ruto at the Korea-Africa summit Korea-Africa Summit: Korea has critical role in realising Africa's economic pote...

2 hours ago

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa World Bank has paid twice for KIA's e-gate project and recorded it as completed ...

2 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia There’s a problem; cost of living has gone up globally — Bawumia concedes

2 hours ago

Passengers were stranded after the strike shut down domestic flights as well as the national power grid. By Kola Sulaimon AFP Nigeria unions in talks on second day of strike

Just in....
body-container-line