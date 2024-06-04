ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I hope Alexander Djiku can take his game to another level under Jose Mourinho – Stephen Appiah

Football News I hope Alexander Djiku can take his game to another level under Jose Mourinho – Stephen Appiah
TUE, 04 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah, says he is hoping Alexander Djiku's game will improve under new Fenerbahce head coach, Jose Mourinho.

Djiku will play under the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss next season.

In response to Mourinho's signing for his former club, Appiah, who is a legend of the Turkish Super Lig expressed hope that Djiku's tenure under Mourinho would be fruitful.

He highlighted Mourinho's track record of coaching successful African players, such as Didier Drogba, Solomon Kalou, Michael Essien, and Mikel Obi.

"As you rightly said, Jose Mourinho has been very good with African players and I think everyone he’s worked with proves themselves including Didier Drogba, Solomon Kalou, Michael Essien, Mikel Obi and a lot of them,” Appiah told Responsible Gambling.

"We have Djiku who has been able to win the hearts of the fans with the way he carries himself around and the way he approaches the game and I hope that with the arrival of Mourinho, he will be able to take his game to the next level."

Stephen Appiah amassed over 60 league appearances for Fenerbahce between 2005 and 2008. During his time with the Turkish giants, the former Ghana captain clinched two titles: the 2006/07 Turkish Super League and the 2007 Turkish Super Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor Rawlings-led AFRC's 3 months government most uncorrupt, effective in Ghana's his...

24 minutes ago

File Photo Continue to be present, observe Voter Transfer process – Mahama instructs NDC ag...

24 minutes ago

Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Hon. Dakoa Newman Gender Minister warns Daycare Centers to follow regulations or face closure

24 minutes ago

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama File Photo EC determined to allow NPP to steal outcome of 2024 elections – Mahama

24 minutes ago

President of Kenya, William Ruto at the Korea-Africa summit Korea-Africa Summit: Korea has critical role in realising Africa's economic pote...

24 minutes ago

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa World Bank has paid twice for KIA's e-gate project and recorded it as completed ...

24 minutes ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia There’s a problem; cost of living has gone up globally — Bawumia concedes

24 minutes ago

Passengers were stranded after the strike shut down domestic flights as well as the national power grid. By Kola Sulaimon AFP Nigeria unions in talks on second day of strike

8 hours ago

African Court's 73rd Ordinary Session is underway in Tanzania African Court's 73rd Ordinary Session is underway in Tanzania

8 hours ago

SAA calls for High-Level Leadership Commitments to end AIDS SAA calls for High-Level Leadership Commitments to end AIDS

Just in....
body-container-line