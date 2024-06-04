ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Turkish Super Lig is one of the best in Europe - Former Ghana and captain Stephen Appiah

Football News Turkish Super Lig is one of the best in Europe - Former Ghana and captain Stephen Appiah
TUE, 04 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Former Ghana midfielder, Stephen Appiah has shared his insights on the Turkish Super Lig and the Italian Serie A.

The former Fenerbahce star acknowledged that the Italian league is currently ahead of its Turkish counterpart.

Nonetheless, Appiah praised the Turkish Super Lig for its passion and competitiveness, highlighting its status as one of the top leagues in Europe.

"If I’m being honest, the Italian league is a bit ahead of the Turkish league, but the Turkish league is full of passion and one of the best also in Europe for so many reasons,” Appiah stated, as quoted by rg.org.

In addition, Appiah expressed his enthusiasm for Jose Mourinho's recent appointment as the new manager of Fenerbahce. He believes Mourinho's presence will significantly impact the Turkish Super Lig.

"I’m so excited because when it comes to Fenerbahce, the fans are crazy. The character of Mourinho is going to fit so well with the club. His fame and coaching skills are going to give something huge to the Turkish Super League in general,” Appiah added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor Rawlings-led AFRC's 3 months government most uncorrupt, effective in Ghana's his...

24 minutes ago

File Photo Continue to be present, observe Voter Transfer process – Mahama instructs NDC ag...

24 minutes ago

Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Hon. Dakoa Newman Gender Minister warns Daycare Centers to follow regulations or face closure

24 minutes ago

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama File Photo EC determined to allow NPP to steal outcome of 2024 elections – Mahama

24 minutes ago

President of Kenya, William Ruto at the Korea-Africa summit Korea-Africa Summit: Korea has critical role in realising Africa's economic pote...

24 minutes ago

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa World Bank has paid twice for KIA's e-gate project and recorded it as completed ...

24 minutes ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia There’s a problem; cost of living has gone up globally — Bawumia concedes

24 minutes ago

Passengers were stranded after the strike shut down domestic flights as well as the national power grid. By Kola Sulaimon AFP Nigeria unions in talks on second day of strike

8 hours ago

African Court's 73rd Ordinary Session is underway in Tanzania African Court's 73rd Ordinary Session is underway in Tanzania

8 hours ago

SAA calls for High-Level Leadership Commitments to end AIDS SAA calls for High-Level Leadership Commitments to end AIDS

Just in....
body-container-line