Turkish Super Lig is one of the best in Europe - Former Ghana and captain Stephen Appiah

Former Ghana midfielder, Stephen Appiah has shared his insights on the Turkish Super Lig and the Italian Serie A.

The former Fenerbahce star acknowledged that the Italian league is currently ahead of its Turkish counterpart.

Nonetheless, Appiah praised the Turkish Super Lig for its passion and competitiveness, highlighting its status as one of the top leagues in Europe.

"If I’m being honest, the Italian league is a bit ahead of the Turkish league, but the Turkish league is full of passion and one of the best also in Europe for so many reasons,” Appiah stated, as quoted by rg.org.

In addition, Appiah expressed his enthusiasm for Jose Mourinho's recent appointment as the new manager of Fenerbahce. He believes Mourinho's presence will significantly impact the Turkish Super Lig.

"I’m so excited because when it comes to Fenerbahce, the fans are crazy. The character of Mourinho is going to fit so well with the club. His fame and coaching skills are going to give something huge to the Turkish Super League in general,” Appiah added.