I know Jose Mourinho will recruit African players for Fenerbahce - Stephen Appiah

Former Ghana and Fenerbahce midfielder Stephen Appiah believes Jose Mourinho will actively seek African players to strengthen the team.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager was introduced as the coach of the Istanbul-based club on Sunday after leaving AS Roma in January.

Appiah expressed his optimism about this appointment, highlighting Mourinho's successful history with African players and suggesting that he will be looking for talent from the continent for the upcoming season, including Ghana's Alexander Djiku.

"As you mentioned, Jose Mourinho has an impressive track record with African players, and those he's coached have consistently excelled, such as Didier Drogba, Solomon Kalou, Michael Essien, Mikel Obi, and many others," Appiah told Responsible Gambling.

"Based on his approach, I believe he is already scouting for African talent. We will see if he follows through. He is highly respected in this region, and fans are eager to see him succeed."

Stephen Appiah made over 60 league appearances for Fenerbahce between 2005 and 2008.

During his time with the Turkish giants, the former Ghana captain won two titles: the 2006/07 Turkish Super League and the 2007 Turkish Super Cup.