2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars hold final training ahead of Mali encounter

The Black Stars held their final training on Monday ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic this month.

All twenty-six players invited for the games trained on Monday.

Meanwhile, the team is expected to leave the shores of Ghana for Bamako later today for the qualifier against Mali.

Otto Addo and his charges will hold mandatory training at the Stade du 26 Mars on Wednesday evening. The Black Stars will be hosted at the Stade du 26 Mars in the Matchday three games on Thursday, June 6.

After the game, Ghana will host Central African Republic in the Matchday four games at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10.

Below are the training photos of Black Stars' final training: