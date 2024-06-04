ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars hold final training ahead of Mali encounter

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars hold final training ahead of Mali encounter
TUE, 04 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Black Stars held their final training on Monday ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic this month.

All twenty-six players invited for the games trained on Monday.

Meanwhile, the team is expected to leave the shores of Ghana for Bamako later today for the qualifier against Mali.

Otto Addo and his charges will hold mandatory training at the Stade du 26 Mars on Wednesday evening. The Black Stars will be hosted at the Stade du 26 Mars in the Matchday three games on Thursday, June 6.

After the game, Ghana will host Central African Republic in the Matchday four games at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10.

Below are the training photos of Black Stars' final training:

642024102908-m6htl8w331-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-114927-pm-5.jpeg

642024102909-i41p266gfa-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-114927-pm-6.jpeg

642024102910-swnaqedp5k-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-115141-pm.jpeg

642024102911-g40n1r5edx-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-115143-pm-1.jpeg

642024102912-i4dp276gfa-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-114927-pm-2-1.jpeg

642024102913-g30n1r5edx-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-114927-pm-7.jpeg

642024102914-rwnyqdcp53-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-114927-pm-8.jpeg

642024102914-qulxoba442-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-114927-pm.jpeg

642024102915-1h830o4bau-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-114927-pm-1.jpeg

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

23 minutes ago

Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor Rawlings-led AFRC's 3 months government most uncorrupt, effective in Ghana's his...

23 minutes ago

File Photo Continue to be present, observe Voter Transfer process – Mahama instructs NDC ag...

23 minutes ago

Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Hon. Dakoa Newman Gender Minister warns Daycare Centers to follow regulations or face closure

23 minutes ago

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama File Photo EC determined to allow NPP to steal outcome of 2024 elections – Mahama

23 minutes ago

President of Kenya, William Ruto at the Korea-Africa summit Korea-Africa Summit: Korea has critical role in realising Africa's economic pote...

23 minutes ago

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa World Bank has paid twice for KIA's e-gate project and recorded it as completed ...

23 minutes ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia There’s a problem; cost of living has gone up globally — Bawumia concedes

23 minutes ago

Passengers were stranded after the strike shut down domestic flights as well as the national power grid. By Kola Sulaimon AFP Nigeria unions in talks on second day of strike

8 hours ago

African Court's 73rd Ordinary Session is underway in Tanzania African Court's 73rd Ordinary Session is underway in Tanzania

8 hours ago

SAA calls for High-Level Leadership Commitments to end AIDS SAA calls for High-Level Leadership Commitments to end AIDS

Just in....
body-container-line