2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars to depart for Bamako today for Mali game

The senior national team, the Black Stars, will depart for Bamako today, Tuesday, June 4 for their Matchday three games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali.

The team has been have been rigorously training in Accra for the past four days to prepare for the crucial match.

The game is scheduled to take place at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako, with the kick-off time set for 19:00 on Thursday, June 6.

Ghana aims to return to their winning form, following a mixed start to their qualifying games. The team began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but subsequently suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

The Black Stars currently sit 4th in Group I with just three points and will hope to return to winning ways in their upcoming matches, particularly the one against Mali, which will significantly boost their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup slated to be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Following the match against Mali, Ghana will face the Central African Republic in the Matchday four games at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.