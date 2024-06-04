ModernGhana logo
West Ham close on £25m Brazil teenager Guilherme

By BBC
West Ham are closing in on the 30m euro (£25.5m) signing of 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras.

Hammers director of football Tim Steidten has been in Brazil trying to bolster new manager Julen Lopetegui's squad.

Despite rumours the attempt to sign Guilherme was in danger of being called off, sources have told BBC Sport it is now almost done.

It would be West Ham's first signing since David Moyes was replaced by Lopetegui at the end of the season and Steidten took control of the club's transfer dealings.

Guilherme made his Palmeiras debut as a 17-year-old in 2023 and played for the club in this season's Copa Libertadores group stage.

