Tue, 04 Jun 2024 Athletics

Accra ready to host 2024 CAA Regional Athletics Championship

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Accra ready to host 2024 CAA Regional Athletics Championship
Athletics will take centre stage in the sports space for two days in Ghana as Accra, the capital city of Ghana hosts the 2024 CAA Regional Championship at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It is the CAA Region II Athletics Championship in Accra and a strong Ghana team has been named. The list includes Edwin Gadayi and Janet Mensah, the current fastest male and female in the country

Some of the countries in town are Burkina Faso, Mali, Benin, Nigeria, Niger, S. Leone, Liberia, Gambia, Senegal and Togo.

15 nations are expected to be represented and be in action

Join us at Legon Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday at 9 am & 3pm respectively for this exciting Athletics experience.

The event which is an Olympic Qualifier is powered by Ghana Athletics, supported by Imax Media Group, Zoomlion and Verna Water.

