John Dramani Mahama hails Black Challenge for defending AAFCON Cup

John Dramani Mahama has congratulated the National Amputee Football Team, the Black Challenge on their historic win at the African Amputee Football Cup of Nation - AAFCON 2024 in Egypt.

Ghana beat Morocco in the epic final in Cairo, coming from a goal down to win by two amazing goals before the game ended. Playermaker Mubarak Mohammed and tactician Stephen Obeng won the Best Player and Best Coach respectively.

According to the Presidential Aspirant for the NDC, he was happy with their determination and hard work to defend the championship title in Egypt!

“Your remarkable victory has brought glory to the team and filled the hearts of Ghanaians with immense pride.

Amid our profound excitement, it is deeply troubling to see that our national athletes, who have brought so much pride to our nation, are not receiving the support and recognition they rightfully deserve,” he stated in on his Facebook Page.

“It is my unwavering commitment to ensure that all sports, from the most popular to the lesser-known ones like amputee football, receive the support and development they need. Every athlete, regardless of the sport they play, deserves our recognition and support.

“Our talented and hardworking athletes should not have to fight for recognition and payment that is rightfully theirs. This is not just a desire, but a necessity. It is high time for a change, and I am resolute in my determination to lead this change.

"Once again, congratulations to ‘The Black Challenge’ and all our national athletes who continue to make Ghana proud.

"Together, let’s work towards a future where every athlete is valued and celebrated,” he added.