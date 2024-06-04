Djokovic grinds past Cerundolo to reach last eight at French Open

For the best part of two hours on Monday afternoon, Novak Djokovic seemed destined to be parting from his French open crown as he limped and languished his way through the third and fourth sets against the 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo.

But the 25-year-old Argentine failed to kill him off and the 37-year-old Serb recovered to complete an extraordinary 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory in four hours and 39 minutes.

At 3.08am on Sunday morning, Djokovic finished a five-set match against the 30th seed Lorenzo Musetti on Court Philippe Chatrier.

There were few signs of that four-and-a-half-hour combat during the early stages of the fourth round encounter on the same court.

Djokovic, seeking a record 25th singles title at a Grand Slam tournament, saved a couple of break points on his way to a 2-1 lead with his customary fortitude and Cerundolo cracked. Djokovic cruised to 5-1 and wrapped up the opener after 40 minutes with a slick half volley on his fourth set point.

During the second set, medical stgaff came out twice to massage Djokovic's right knee but he held firm until the end of the set when a second double fault and a sloppy forehand gave Cerundolo two set points.

A cute serve and volley routine saved one of them but a forehand into the tramlines offered Cerundolo the set 7-5 and level pegging.

During the third, it was clear Djokovic was in trouble. His renowned elasticity and élan had vanished.

Cerundolo had a point for a double break but failed to take the chance for a comfort zone. Djokovic, despite the handicap, kept within sight and his energy: several strokes were simply abandoned.

Cerundolo served out the set to lead two sets to one after two hours and 46 minutes.

And he broke for a 4-2 advantage in the fourth. But he played a loose game when serving for a 5-3 lead.

Instead, to the delight of the crowd, it was 4-4 and Djokovic, the showman, was playing to the gallery asking for cheers and noise.

His request was granted. Brave play saved a break point that would have given Cerundolo a 6-5 lead and once Djokovic clinched the game, a clenched fist signalled the inevitable.

Cerundolo was unable to land a first serve and was immediately in trouble in the rally as Djokovic targeted his backhand. Cerundolo almost survived to take it into a tiebreak but an error off either wing usheredDjokovic back into the match after three hours and 50 minutes.

In the decider, Djokovic rediscovered the clean hitting and penetration that had been lacking a few hours earlier.

Cerundolo could not wrest back control and the match slipped away from him when he had two game points to level at 4-4 but could not convert;

Djokovic snatched the game at his first opportunity. So are legends born.

At 5-3 up, it was pure training school video. Djokovic racked up the first two points on the back of serves clocked at 205 and 203kmh.

The triumph, over in four hours and 39 minutes, was dedicated to the fans.

"Just like in the last match here, the victory is yours," said the people's hero. "You gave me lots of energy on Saturday and also today. I was a few points from losing the match ... the only explanation I have for not losing is the crowd."

In the quarter-final, Djokovic will take on the seventh seed Casper Ruud after the Norwegian outclassed the 12th seed Taylor Fritz 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

In the other last eight clash in the top half of the men's draw, 11th seed Alex de Minaur advanced to the last eight in Paris for the first time with a four set victory over the fifth seed Daniil Medvedev.

He will play fourth seed Alexander Zverev or the 13th seed Holger Rune.