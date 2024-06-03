ModernGhana logo
2010 World Cup: I was almost dropped from Black Stars squad - Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, says he was fortunate he earned a slot in the senior national team's squad for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Appiah, who had been sidelined for several months due to an injury ahead of the Mundial expressed gratitude at being included in the squad despite missing the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola earlier that year.

Coach Milovan Rajevac's decision to include the ex-Juventus midfielder in the team raised questions about his fitness and readiness for the competition.

However, Appiah attributed his inclusion to the injury of Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, which created an opportunity for him to secure a spot in the squad.

Reflecting on his selection, Appiah acknowledged the role of luck.

“In 2010, I was lucky to be part of the team," he told 3Sports. "If Agyemang-Badu was okay, maybe I wouldn’t have been part of the 2010 World Cup which would have been difficult," he added.

Ghana went on to make history by becoming one of only five African teams to reach the quarterfinal by then.

The Black Stars seeking to play in the 2026 World Cup which is slated to be hosted in USA, Canada and Mexico.

