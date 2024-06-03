2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars visit bank partner Access Bank ahead of Mali, CAR games

The Black Stars took time out of their busy schedule to visit Bank partner Access Bank in Accra on Monday as part of the partnership obligations of the Black Stars following the deal that was signed about two years ago.

The team was welcomed by Olumide Olatunji, Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana and Matilda Asante-Asiedu, Group Head, Retail Banking at Access Bank Ghana Plc., as well as other senior Executives of Access Bank Ghana.

The players included Mohammed Kudus, Gideon Mensah, Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Joseph Wollacott, Antoine Semenyo and Thomas Teye Partey.

Managing Director Olumide Olatunji pledged that the Bank support the team in diverse ways in their quest for a 5th FIFA World Cup appearance. The Black Stars have been training in Accra since Friday, May 31, 2024, in readiness for the two crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic.

The Black Stars later had a group photo session with officials of Access Bank. Ghana at the Airport headquarters.

Ghana will play Mali in Bamako on Thursday, June 6 before facing Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Monday, June 10, 2024.