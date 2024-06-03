ModernGhana logo
Asante Kotoko: We have to clinical in front of goals - Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, has urged his team to be more clinical and confident in front of goal.

Kotoko suffered a 1-0 defeat to Great Olympics at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday during Matchday 32 of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

In the match, Kotoko missed a crucial penalty in the 16th minute when Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare saved Steven Mukwala’s weak attempt. Reflecting on his team’s lacklustre attacking performance, Dr Ogum emphasized the need for improvement.

“We need to work harder, especially in the final phase of the game where we must score. I think we need to be more confident in front of goal," he told StarTimes.

"We need to ensure we put the ball in the back of the net. If we manage to do that in our remaining two games, I’m confident we will be okay," he added.

Following the loss, Asante Kotoko has dropped to 10th place in the standings with 43 points.

  • What next?

Asante Kotoko are set to face Real Tamale United this weekend before concluding their campaign with a home game against relegated Bofoakwa Tano.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
