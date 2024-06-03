ModernGhana logo
Asante Kotoko: It was a bad day in office - Prosper Narteh Ogum after defeat to Great Olympics

MON, 03 JUN 2024

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum openly acknowledged the setback of Asante Kotoko's loss to Great Olympics as a rough day at the office.

The Porcupine Warriors endured a disappointing 1-0 defeat against the Wonder Club during the recent Matchday 32 clash of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Addressing the need for improvement in the final phase of the game, Dr. Ogum expressed his belief that his team faced unfortunate circumstances, notably Steven Mukwala's missed penalty attempt.

"I believe in the quality of this team. Individually, the players are strong, and collectively, they perform well. It's just one of those days where things didn't quite align," he shared with StarTimes.

"Steven was consistently pressuring the defense, but unfortunately, he couldn't convert that penalty. That's the only downside," he added.

This defeat places Asante Kotoko in 10th position on the league table with 43 points.

  • What next?

Asante Kotoko are set to face Real Tamale United before concluding their season with a home fixture against relegated Bofoakwa Tano

