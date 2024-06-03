Prosper Narteh Ogum urges Ghana Premier League players to work hard to earn Black Stars call up

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, is urging players in the Ghana Premier League to elevate their work ethic to secure spots on the Black Stars squad.

His call comes in the aftermath of his team's loss to Great Olympics during the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League's Matchday 32.

The recent announcement of Otto Addo's squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic revealed just one local player, Frederick Asare, among the 26 selected.

In response to this selection, Narteh Ogum emphasized the league's talent pool, highlighting the individual prowess of its players.

However, he stressed that ultimate selection lies with the national team coach.

“We have quality in the league, individual players are very good but it all depends on the coach who is making the call-ups," he said.

"As coaches, we need to work harder and as players, they also need to work harder so that moving on more players will be called up to join the Black Stars," he added.

Ghana is set to face Mali in Bamako on June 6 and the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on June 10, as part of their quest to secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup for the fifth time.