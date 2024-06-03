ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Prosper Narteh Ogum urges Ghana Premier League players to work hard to earn Black Stars call up

Football News Prosper Narteh Ogum urges Ghana Premier League players to work hard to earn Black Stars call up
MON, 03 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, is urging players in the Ghana Premier League to elevate their work ethic to secure spots on the Black Stars squad.

His call comes in the aftermath of his team's loss to Great Olympics during the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League's Matchday 32.

The recent announcement of Otto Addo's squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic revealed just one local player, Frederick Asare, among the 26 selected.

In response to this selection, Narteh Ogum emphasized the league's talent pool, highlighting the individual prowess of its players.

However, he stressed that ultimate selection lies with the national team coach.

“We have quality in the league, individual players are very good but it all depends on the coach who is making the call-ups," he said.

"As coaches, we need to work harder and as players, they also need to work harder so that moving on more players will be called up to join the Black Stars," he added.

Ghana is set to face Mali in Bamako on June 6 and the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on June 10, as part of their quest to secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup for the fifth time.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Minority demands probe into 200million questionable oil contract Minority demands probe into $200million ‘questionable’ oil contract

3 hours ago

Election 2024: If therell be violence, it will not come from NDC – Mahama pledges peace Election 2024: If there’ll be violence, it will not come from NDC – Mahama pledg...

3 hours ago

Youve 6 months left, when are you going to work on bad roads? – Mahama to Akufo-Addo You’ve 6 months left, when are you going to work on bad roads? – Mahama to Akufo...

3 hours ago

Defy, disregard ECs directive not to observe voter transfer exercise – NDC to agents Defy, disregard EC’s directive not to observe voter transfer exercise – NDC to a...

3 hours ago

High court to allow live media coverage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill proceedings today High court to allow live media coverage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill proceedings today

3 hours ago

This election is between Ghana and NPP, not NDC and NPP because we need to reset the country – Mahama This election is between Ghana and NPP, not NDC and NPP because we need to rese...

3 hours ago

Ga Mantse slams govt over corruption Ga Mantse slams govt over corruption

4 hours ago

Electricity workers shut down Nigerias national grid amid strike action Electricity workers shut down Nigeria’s national grid amid strike action

4 hours ago

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress NDC EC’s decision to ban party agents from voter transfer centres a sign of electora...

4 hours ago

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa Political party agents shouldn't be allowed to voter transfer centres — EC to di...

Just in....
body-container-line