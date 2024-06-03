ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We have the quality to beat Mali - GFA boss Kurt Okraku charges Black Stars

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, is confident in the Black Stars' ability to outshine their Malian opponents.

The four-time African champions are set to clash with the Eagles on June 6 in the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Despite recent doubts from football enthusiasts about the team's performance, Okraku rallied the players during their training session at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Friday.

He emphasized their abundant talent and urged them to deliver a compelling performance against Mali.

"I believe we will go to Mali with all the confidence and quality that we have and put up a good performance that will give us the desired result. This is possible," he said.

The Black Stars will face off against Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars, with kickoff scheduled at 19:00 GMT. Further preparations are underway before the team jets off to Bamako on Tuesday.

Following their Mali encounter, Ghana will host Central African Republic in their fourth match at the Baba Yara Stadium, also kicking off at 19:00 GMT.

Currently occupying fourth place in Group I, the Black Stars aim to secure victories in both fixtures to bolster their chances of qualifying for the World Cup, slated to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

