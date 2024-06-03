ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We are behind you - GFA boss Kurt Okraku assures Black Stars ahead of Mali game

MON, 03 JUN 2024

Ghana Football Association (FA) President Kurt Okraku has announced that the entire nation is rallying behind the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Addressing the players at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2024, after their first training session, Okraku emphasized the significance of the upcoming matches.

He expressed his confidence in the team's ability to deliver a strong performance in Bamako, the capital of Mali, during their crucial first game.

"The importance of these two assignments, I believe, is not lost on any of you. You all understand how crucial it is for us to get back on track. I trust you! The nation trusts you! All of Ghana is behind you, and it is vital we stay focused on the two games ahead," he said.

"I believe we will go to Mali with confidence and quality and put up a good performance to achieve the desired result. This is possible.

"After that, we return to our beloved Kumasi and, God willing, finish off the CAR game. On behalf of the FA and Ghanaians, I wish us all well. Let's train hard and get ready for the trip to Bamako," he added.

The qualifier against Mali is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako, kicking off at 19:00. Following that, Ghana will face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Currently sitting 4th in Group I, the Black Stars aim to secure victories in both games to boost their chances of qualifying for the World Cup, which will be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

