2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We have to prepare well for Mali game - Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu

MON, 03 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu has urged his teammates to take their preparations seriously as they gear up to face Mali.

The Black Stars are set to play against the Eagles in the Matchday 3 game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, June 6, at the Stade du 26 Mars.

All players invited for the game have reported to camp as the team continues its preparations. The four-time African champions held an open training session at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Friday.

Speaking to journalists after the session, Salisu emphasized the difficulty of the upcoming match in Bamako.

“We need to train day by day because it is not going to be easy with Mali. They have a strong team, and we need to prepare for this game,” he stated.

Despite the challenges, the former Southampton defender remains confident that the team can secure the necessary results against Mali on Thursday.

Following the match in Bamako, Ghana will return home to host the Central African Republic in another qualifier on Monday, June 10.

Ghana, currently 4th in Group I, hopes to secure wins in these games to bolster their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist

