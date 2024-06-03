2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Alexander Djiku joins Black Stars squad for Mali, CAR games

Alexander Djiku has joined his teammates in training ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The central defender returned to the squad on Saturday after missing the first two days of training due to an arm injury. Djiku appeared fresh and determined in Sunday’s session.

Otto Addo’s team began their training on Friday, preparing for the away match against Mali in Bamako and the home game against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on June 6 and 10, respectively.

The former Strasbourg player has been a crucial part of Coach Otto Addo's lineup since his debut in October 2020, delivering outstanding performances.

Djiku has made 27 appearances and scored two goals for Ghana.

Ghana, who sit 4th in Group I will play Mali on Thursday, June 6, before facing the Central African Republic on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The Black Stars must win the games to enhance their chance of securing qualification for the Mundial slated to be hosted in USA, Canada and Mexico.