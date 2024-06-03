2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars intensify preparations for Mali, CAR games [PHOTOS]

The Black Stars continued their prepations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Sunday.

Alexander Djiku who picked up a knock has joined the squad for the Mali and Central African Republic games later this month.

The Fenerbahce defender who had missed the first two days of training joined the rest of the squad in training ahead of our trip to Bamako.

Otto Addo’s men began training on Friday in readiness for the away test against Mali and the home game against Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Ghana will play Mali on Thursday, June 6 before facing Central African Republic on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Otto Addo was hard at work with his squad in a Sunday afternoon session at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Photos below:

