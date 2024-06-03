ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars intensify preparations for Mali, CAR games [PHOTOS]

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars intensify preparations for Mali, CAR games PHOTOS
MON, 03 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Black Stars continued their prepations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Sunday.

Alexander Djiku who picked up a knock has joined the squad for the Mali and Central African Republic games later this month.

The Fenerbahce defender who had missed the first two days of training joined the rest of the squad in training ahead of our trip to Bamako.

Otto Addo’s men began training on Friday in readiness for the away test against Mali and the home game against Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Ghana will play Mali on Thursday, June 6 before facing Central African Republic on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Otto Addo was hard at work with his squad in a Sunday afternoon session at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Photos below:

63202494658-uypcsgfsrm-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-124809-am-6.jpeg

63202494659-k5fri7t2h0-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-124809-am-7.jpeg

63202494700-k5fri7t2h0-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-124809-am-8.jpeg

63202494701-8ds2wjivup-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-124809-am-9.jpeg

63202494702-8cs1vjhuup-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-124809-am-2.jpeg

63202494702-j4ep276ggb-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-124809-am-3.jpeg

63202494704-h41o266fea-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-124809-am-4.jpeg

63202494705-8csevihutp-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-124809-am-5.jpeg

63202494706-h41o2s6fey-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-124808-am.jpeg

63202494707-m5htk8v331-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-124808-am-1.jpeg

63202494708-swnaqecp5k-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-124809-am.jpeg

63202494709-m6htk8v331-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-124809-am-1.jpeg

63202494710-0f738m3xxs-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-124807-am-1.jpeg

63202494711-li841p5bbv-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-124807-am-2.jpeg

63202494711-8dt2wjivvq-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-124807-am-3.jpeg

63202494712-m5htk8v331-whatsapp-image-2024-06-03-at-124807-am.jpeg

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

6 hours ago

Afronitaaa, Abigail place 3rd at 2024 Britains Got Talent Afronitaaa, Abigail place 3rd at 2024 Britain’s Got Talent

6 hours ago

Study your menstrual cycle to avoid embarrassment – Women told Study your menstrual cycle to avoid embarrassment – Women told

7 hours ago

Magistrates are seen at the International Court of Justice ICJ as part of South Africa's request on a Gaza ceasefire in The Hague, on May 24, 2024. By Nick Gammon AFPFile ICJ is collateral damage in dysfunctional global system: experts

7 hours ago

Pierre Ren-WormsRFI Sinner quells Moutet's storm to advance to last eight at French Open

14 hours ago

DDEP affects BOG as bank seeks early recapitalisation—Report DDEP affects BOG as bank seeks early recapitalisation—Report  

14 hours ago

Report reveals 36 shortfall in ECGs payments for Gas in 2023 Report reveals 36% shortfall in ECG’s payments for Gas in 2023 

14 hours ago

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East, two others arrested for possession of firearm at Ofaakor NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East, two others arrested for posses...

14 hours ago

Network challenges hit voter card replacement in Ashanti Region Network challenges hit voter card replacement in Ashanti Region

14 hours ago

Bawumia Toll Workers Association say Bawumia's proposal to reintroduce road tolls is pol...

15 hours ago

Suspected baby thief Suspected baby thief arrested at Binaba

Just in....
body-container-line