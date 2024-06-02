ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

DOL: Vision FC secure historic promotion to Ghana Premier League

Football News DOL: Vision FC secure historic promotion to Ghana Premier League
SUN, 02 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Division One League side Vision FC has earned promotion to the Ghana Premier League for the first time after a hard-fought victory over Uncle T FC on Sunday afternoon.

The 'Ewo Keke' lads will compete in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, having clinched the Division One League Zone III title with a game to spare.

In need of a victory to secure their historic promotion, Vision FC delivered decisively, defeating the Prampram-based club 2-1 at the Nii Adjei Kraku Sports Complex.

Gideon Offei Ofori opened the scoring with a powerful header in the 41st minute. However, the visitors equalized on the hour mark, momentarily putting Vision FC's qualification hopes in jeopardy.

The decisive moment came in the 83rd minute when substitute Frank Duku brilliantly converted a penalty, securing all three points and confirming Vision FC's promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

With one game remaining in the season, Vision FC leads with 55 points, followed by Hohoe United with 51 points after their 2-0 win over Susubribi United FC.

Coach Hamza Obeng's side will conclude their season with an away game against already-relegated Susubribi United FC in the Eastern Region next weekend.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

30 minutes ago

DDEP affects BOG as bank seeks early recapitalisation—Report DDEP affects BOG as bank seeks early recapitalisation—Report  

30 minutes ago

Report reveals 36 shortfall in ECGs payments for Gas in 2023 Report reveals 36% shortfall in ECG’s payments for Gas in 2023 

34 minutes ago

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East, two others arrested for possession of firearm at Ofaakor NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East, two others arrested for posses...

34 minutes ago

Network challenges hit voter card replacement in Ashanti Region Network challenges hit voter card replacement in Ashanti Region

1 hour ago

Bawumia Toll Workers Association say Bawumia's proposal to reintroduce road tolls is pol...

2 hours ago

Suspected baby thief Suspected baby thief arrested at Binaba

2 hours ago

Hawa Koomson's son stabbed during confusion at EC registration centre Hawa Koomson's son stabbed during confusion at EC registration centre

9 hours ago

Many motorbikers are thieves, you'll be registered, wear reflective jackets to sniff out thieves — Mahama tells Okada Riders Many motorbikers are thieves, you'll be registered, wear reflective jackets to s...

9 hours ago

Salesman jailed 6months for stealing employers GH2,450 cash Salesman jailed 6months for stealing employer’s GH¢2,450 cash 

9 hours ago

Election 2024: Mahama promises hire-purchase electric motorbikes for Okada riders if elected president Election 2024: Mahama promises hire-purchase electric motorbikes for Okada rider...

Just in....
body-container-line