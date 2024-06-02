ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Djokovic beats Musetti in 3:07am finish in Paris

By BBC
Tennis Djokovic beats Musetti in 3:07am finish in Paris
SUN, 02 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Novak Djokovic came through a five-set epic against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the French Open, which ended at 03:07 local time in Paris.

In a third-round contest that did not start until 22:37 on Saturday, towards the end of a rain-affected day at Roland Garros, the defending champion fought back from two sets to one down to win 7-5 6-7 (6-8) 2-6 6-3 6-0.

The 37-year-old from Serbia appeared to be on the brink of exiting the tournament at the hands of an inspired Musetti, the 30th seed.

But a rejuvenated Djokovic found fresh momentum midway through the fourth set, reeling off six consecutive breaks of serve to force - and then ease to victory in - a decider.

There was a warm embrace between the pair at the conclusion of the match, with Djokovic joining the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd in applauding his 22-year-old opponent in what was the latest finish in French Open history.

Victory in four hours and 29 minutes continued the world number one's bid for a fourth French Open crown and he will play 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the last 16.

"I don't want to get into it [the schedule]. I have my opinions but I think there are great things to talk about in this match today," said Djokovic.

"Both Lorenzo and my performances stand out so I don't want to be talking about the schedule. I think some things could have been handled a different way but there's also a beauty in winning a match [so late]."

As a teenager, Musetti pushed Djokovic close in the fourth round at Roland Garros in 2021 before retiring injured in the fifth set.

The 22-year-old started quickly on this occasion too, breaking serve in the third game of the match, although Djokovic responded immediately in kind and then outlasted his opponent in a lengthy rally to convert his first set point.

But Musetti fought back from 4-1 in the second set and saved a set point on Djokovic's serve in the tie-break on his way to levelling the match, before then breaking twice in the third set to move within one of victory.

At 2-2 in the fourth, while Musetti's level barely dropped, Djokovic drew on his many years of experience to find an extra gear and victory was wrapped up with a stunning crosscourt forehand return winner.

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Many motorbikers are thieves, you'll be registered, wear reflective jackets to sniff out thieves — Mahama tells Okada Riders Many motorbikers are thieves, you'll be registered, wear reflective jackets to s...

5 hours ago

Former Information Minister buried at his hometown Former Information Minister buried at his hometown 

5 hours ago

Salesman jailed 6months for stealing employers GH2,450 cash Salesman jailed 6months for stealing employer’s GH¢2,450 cash 

5 hours ago

Election 2024: Mahama promises hire-purchase electric motorbikes for Okada riders if elected president Election 2024: Mahama promises hire-purchase electric motorbikes for Okada rider...

6 hours ago

25th TGMAs: Full list of winners with Stonebwoy as most awardee 25th TGMAs: Full list of winners with Stonebwoy as most awardee

6 hours ago

Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy ‘Be bold and announce me as 2019 Artiste of the Year; I won’ — Stonebwoy tells C...

6 hours ago

Stonebwoy 25th TGMAs: Stonebwoy beats King Promise, others to clinch 2nd ‘Artiste of the Y...

6 hours ago

Strongman wins Best Rap Performance at 25th TGMAs Strongman wins Best Rap Performance at 25th TGMAs

6 hours ago

Kuami Eugene wins Highlife Artiste of the Year for the fifth time at 25th TGMAs Kuami Eugene wins Highlife Artiste of the Year for the fifth time at 25th TGMAs

17 hours ago

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Amarae ‘I have sadly had to pull out of performing at the TGMAs’ — Amarae announces

Just in....
body-container-line