ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Chelsea close to signing Fulham's Adarabioyo

By BBC
Football News Chelsea close to signing Fulham's Adarabioyo
SUN, 02 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Chelsea are expected to sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer.

The Blues believe they are close to a long-term deal with the 26-year-old, who is subject to a medical next week.

Adarabioyo is understood to be making the move in order to play in Europe.

Newcastle and Manchester United were also reportedly interested in the player.

Former Manchester City academy centre-back Adarabioyo rejected an offer to become one of the highest-paid players at Fulham in April.

Chelsea hope he can help improve their record in both attacking and defensive set-pieces, as coach Bernardo Cueva joins them in a £750,000 deal from Brentford to establish a set-piece department.

Adarabioyo’s potential arrival could accelerate the departure of Chelsea academy defender Trevoh Chalobah, who is available for sale this summer with reported interest from Manchester United.

Thiago Silva, 39, will also leave Chelsea to rejoin Brazilian club Fluminense this summer.

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Many motorbikers are thieves, you'll be registered, wear reflective jackets to sniff out thieves — Mahama tells Okada Riders Many motorbikers are thieves, you'll be registered, wear reflective jackets to s...

5 hours ago

Former Information Minister buried at his hometown Former Information Minister buried at his hometown 

5 hours ago

Salesman jailed 6months for stealing employers GH2,450 cash Salesman jailed 6months for stealing employer’s GH¢2,450 cash 

5 hours ago

Election 2024: Mahama promises hire-purchase electric motorbikes for Okada riders if elected president Election 2024: Mahama promises hire-purchase electric motorbikes for Okada rider...

6 hours ago

25th TGMAs: Full list of winners with Stonebwoy as most awardee 25th TGMAs: Full list of winners with Stonebwoy as most awardee

6 hours ago

Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy ‘Be bold and announce me as 2019 Artiste of the Year; I won’ — Stonebwoy tells C...

6 hours ago

Stonebwoy 25th TGMAs: Stonebwoy beats King Promise, others to clinch 2nd ‘Artiste of the Y...

6 hours ago

Strongman wins Best Rap Performance at 25th TGMAs Strongman wins Best Rap Performance at 25th TGMAs

6 hours ago

Kuami Eugene wins Highlife Artiste of the Year for the fifth time at 25th TGMAs Kuami Eugene wins Highlife Artiste of the Year for the fifth time at 25th TGMAs

17 hours ago

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Amarae ‘I have sadly had to pull out of performing at the TGMAs’ — Amarae announces

Just in....
body-container-line