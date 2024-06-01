Carvajal and Vinicius score Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund to win 15th Champions League title

ModernGhana logo
By Eurosport
Real Madrid claimed a record-extending 15th Champions League title after battling past Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had to withstand strong spells of pressure from their opponents, but second-half goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior delivered Los Blancos’ sixth European crown in 11 years.

Dortmund carried the greater threat during the opening period of their first Champions League final appearance since losing to compatriots Bayern Munich here in 2013.

Karim Adeyemi was unable to capitalise in the 21st minute after going through one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois, while Niklas Fullkrug struck the post soon after.

The Bundesliga side were made to rue those missed opportunities as Madrid broke through with 16 minutes remaining, with Carvajal brilliantly guiding Toni Kroos’ corner beyond the helpless Gregor Kobel.

Nico Schlotterbeck’s superb last-ditch intervention denied Jude Bellingham three minutes later, but Los Blancos sealed victory seven minutes from time.

Ian Maatsen’s loose square pass was intercepted by Bellingham, who immediately presented Vinicius with the opportunity to secure the trophy, which he did not pass up.

