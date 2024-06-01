Zverev returns from the brink to beat Griekspoor and reach French Open last-16

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev came back from a double break down in the final set to claim a five-set thriller with the 26th seed Tallon Griekspoor.

The 27-year-old Geman took the third round epic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 after four hours and 14 minutes onCourt Philippe Chatrier.

"It was an incredible match," Zverev told the on-court interviewer Fabrice Santoro.

"He's unbelievably dangerous and I've always struggled when I've played him.

"Credit to him for taking it all the way."

Zverev had won four of their five previous meetings but it was the 25-year-old Dutchman who drew first blood in their first clash on clay.

But Zverev, flushed from taking out the 14-time championRafael Nadal in the first round and the former top 10 player David Goffin in the second round without dropping a set, appeared to restore logic when he pocketed the second and third sets.

Fight

After going a break down early in the fourth, he squandered several presentable chances to regain parity. Griekspoor, aiming to reach the last-16 at one of the fourGrand Slam tournaments for the first time, rode his good fortune to level the match at two sets apiece.

And he struck swiftly in the fifth with the first break of serve. Zverev had two chances to get back to 1-1 but fluffed them both. And his mood darkened further when Griekspoor teased him with slices and spins to force the double break and a 4-1 lead.

But Griekspoor betrayed his inexperience at the key moment. He played a poor couple of points when trying to establish a 5-1 advantage - a cute volley at the net failed to go over and his advantage was cut to 4-2.

Chance

Zverev, sensing a lifeline, confidently won his own service. And two double faults and a couple of sloppy backhands from Griekspoor brought it to 4-4 after three hours and 44 minutes.

Both held firm until the 10-point super tiebreak where Zverev rediscovered his errant authority. From 4-2 he won five consceutive points to boast seven match points.

Griekspoor valiantly saved one of them. But Zverev's 11th ace of the match ended the adventure.

"The atmosphere was unbelievable," Zverev added. "I loved every single second here. The support I get here is incredible. I don't get it anywhere else. Thank you very much. I'll see you in two days."