ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Zverev returns from the brink to beat Griekspoor and reach French Open last-16

By Paul Myers - RFI
Tennis Pierre Ren-Worms
SAT, 01 JUN 2024 LISTEN
© Pierre René-Worms

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev came back from a double break down in the final set to claim a five-set thriller with the 26th seed Tallon Griekspoor.

The 27-year-old Geman took the third round epic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 after four hours and 14 minutes onCourt Philippe Chatrier.

"It was an incredible match," Zverev told the on-court interviewer Fabrice Santoro.

"He's unbelievably dangerous and I've always struggled when I've played him.

"Credit to him for taking it all the way."
Zverev had won four of their five previous meetings but it was the 25-year-old Dutchman who drew first blood in their first clash on clay.

But Zverev, flushed from taking out the 14-time championRafael Nadal in the first round and the former top 10 player David Goffin in the second round without dropping a set, appeared to restore logic when he pocketed the second and third sets.

Fight

After going a break down early in the fourth, he squandered several presentable chances to regain parity. Griekspoor, aiming to reach the last-16 at one of the fourGrand Slam tournaments for the first time, rode his good fortune to level the match at two sets apiece.

And he struck swiftly in the fifth with the first break of serve. Zverev had two  chances to get back to 1-1 but fluffed them both. And his mood darkened further when Griekspoor teased him with slices and spins to force the double break and a 4-1 lead.

But Griekspoor betrayed his inexperience at the key moment. He played a poor couple of points when trying to establish a 5-1 advantage - a cute volley at the net failed to go over and his advantage was cut to 4-2.

Chance

Zverev, sensing a lifeline, confidently won his own service. And two double faults and a couple of sloppy backhands from Griekspoor brought it to 4-4 after three hours and 44 minutes.

Both held firm until the 10-point super tiebreak where Zverev rediscovered his  errant authority. From 4-2 he won five consceutive points to boast seven match points.

Griekspoor valiantly saved one of them. But Zverev's 11th ace of the match ended the adventure.

"The atmosphere was unbelievable," Zverev added. "I loved every single second here. The support I get here is incredible. I don't get it anywhere else. Thank you very much. I'll see you in two days."

Top Stories

6 hours ago

Residents siphon diesel from tanker truck at accident scene on Kumasi-Accra highway Residents siphon diesel from tanker truck at accident scene on Kumasi-Accra high...

6 hours ago

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful We're experiencing normal 'light off', not dumsor — Ursula Owusu

6 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader of Parliament Haruna Iddrisu, others would've been jailed over the double salary issue if gov'...

6 hours ago

All pupils will receive Ghana Card numbers beginning June 17 – Bawumia All pupils will receive Ghana Card numbers beginning June 17 – Bawumia 

6 hours ago

BoG records GH10.5billion loss in 2023 BoG records GH₵10.5billion loss in 2023

6 hours ago

Very soon I will launch an individual credit scoring system - Bawumia Very soon I will launch an individual credit scoring system - Bawumia

6 hours ago

'419' NPP gov't promised you cars but failed, Ill legalise Okada if elected president – Mahama to Okada riders '419' NPP gov't promised you cars but failed, I’ll legalise “Okada” if elected p...

6 hours ago

Ambulance case: Public discourse wont influence judge – Lawyer Ambulance case: Public discourse won’t influence judge – Lawyer

6 hours ago

Police escort rider crashes to death Police escort rider crashes to death

6 hours ago

Ambulance case: Richard Jakpas motion to dismiss charges an extension of public theatrics – AG Ambulance case: Richard Jakpa’s motion to dismiss charges an extension of public...

Just in....
body-container-line