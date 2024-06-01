Inaki Williams ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Patricia Morales in Spain [PHOTOS]

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Patricia Morales, on Saturday afternoon in a beautiful ceremony held at the Basílica de Begoña in Bilbao, Spain.

The guests, which included members of the Athletic squad, coaching staff, and close friends, began to arrive shortly after three in the afternoon, eager to witness the joyous occasion.

Williams, who has been a crucial part of the Bilbao squad, was surrounded by his friends and teammates as he embarked on this new journey with Patricia Morales.

The ceremony was an intimate affair, with the couple's closest friends and family in attendance to celebrate their love.

Fans and well-wishers also gathered outside the Basílica de Begoña, hoping to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds and secure autographs from the players who were present.

Meanwhile, Inaki Williams has been excused from Black Stars for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic after undergoing foot surgery with a game to end the Spanish La Liga season.