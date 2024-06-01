ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Inaki Williams ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Patricia Morales in Spain [PHOTOS]

Football News Inaki Williams ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Patricia Morales in Spain PHOTOS
SAT, 01 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Patricia Morales, on Saturday afternoon in a beautiful ceremony held at the Basílica de Begoña in Bilbao, Spain.

The guests, which included members of the Athletic squad, coaching staff, and close friends, began to arrive shortly after three in the afternoon, eager to witness the joyous occasion.

Williams, who has been a crucial part of the Bilbao squad, was surrounded by his friends and teammates as he embarked on this new journey with Patricia Morales.

The ceremony was an intimate affair, with the couple's closest friends and family in attendance to celebrate their love.

Fans and well-wishers also gathered outside the Basílica de Begoña, hoping to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds and secure autographs from the players who were present.

Meanwhile, Inaki Williams has been excused from Black Stars for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic after undergoing foot surgery with a game to end the Spanish La Liga season.

61202474649-l5grj7u3i1-gpab2tixaaamayu

61202474650-uaqctgfsrn-gpab3oyxyaan1fy

61202474652-j4eq276ggb-gpab5gkxwaexlz4

61202474653-osjvm0x442-p1

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Residents siphon diesel from tanker truck at accident scene on Kumasi-Accra highway Residents siphon diesel from tanker truck at accident scene on Kumasi-Accra high...

3 hours ago

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful We're experiencing normal 'light off', not dumsor — Ursula Owusu

3 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader of Parliament Haruna Iddrisu, others would've been jailed over the double salary issue if gov'...

3 hours ago

All pupils will receive Ghana Card numbers beginning June 17 – Bawumia All pupils will receive Ghana Card numbers beginning June 17 – Bawumia 

3 hours ago

BoG records GH10.5billion loss in 2023 BoG records GH₵10.5billion loss in 2023

3 hours ago

Very soon I will launch an individual credit scoring system - Bawumia Very soon I will launch an individual credit scoring system - Bawumia

3 hours ago

'419' NPP gov't promised you cars but failed, Ill legalise Okada if elected president – Mahama to Okada riders '419' NPP gov't promised you cars but failed, I’ll legalise “Okada” if elected p...

3 hours ago

Ambulance case: Public discourse wont influence judge – Lawyer Ambulance case: Public discourse won’t influence judge – Lawyer

3 hours ago

Police escort rider crashes to death Police escort rider crashes to death

3 hours ago

Ambulance case: Richard Jakpas motion to dismiss charges an extension of public theatrics – AG Ambulance case: Richard Jakpa’s motion to dismiss charges an extension of public...

Just in....
body-container-line