We should not pressure Black Stars - Asamoah Gyan pleads

SAT, 01 JUN 2024

Asamoah Gyan has urged football fans to be patient with Black Stars squad as the team undergo a transitional phase.

The senior national team have not won a match this year, including a 2-0 defeat to Nigeria in an international friendly in March, following their early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

However, the team are expected to win against Mali and the Central African Republic in the Matchday three and four qualifiers of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers later this month.

Gyan, who is a former captain for the Black Stars acknowledges that the four-time African champions are not currently performing at their best and urges Ghanaians to be patient with coach Otto Addo and the players.

“For me, everything is possible. It depends on the playing body. We have very young players coming up that can make a difference," he told TV3.

“There’s a good blend of youth and experience. It all depends on the team. We shouldn’t put pressure on them. If results don’t come, you see criticism, but this is a different generation altogether that is under rebuilding. Any win is a bonus. It is a gradual process; let them play their game," he added.

Ghana has picked up three points from two games in the qualifiers and cannot afford to drop any more points as they face Mali in Bamako on June 6 and then, four days later, take on the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

