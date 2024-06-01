ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We lost focus against Hearts of Oak - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle

Football News We lost focus against Hearts of Oak - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle
SAT, 01 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Nations FC head coach Kassim Mingle Ocansey attributes his team's defeat to a lapse in focus during their match against Hearts of Oak.

In the Ghana Premier League Matchday 32 game, Nations FC was defeated 2-0 by Hearts of Oak on Friday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak secured their victory with goals from Kassim Cisse and Hamza Issah in the 10th and 15th minutes.

Following the match, Ocansey explained that the early goals were the result of his team losing focus, but he noted that their performance improved as the game progressed.

“It’s unfortunate we lost. We conceded two quick goals, that’s what happened," he told StarTimes. "After we conceded the goals, our boys started playing well. They lost focus initially, and that led to the early goals. Once they woke up, they played better, but unfortunately, we couldn’t equalize."

Despite this defeat, Nations FC remains 4th on the league table with 48 points.

  • What next?

Kassim Mingle and his team will aim to get back to winning form when they host Bechem United in their Matchday 33 game at the Dr. Kwame Kyie Sports Complex.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Residents siphon diesel from tanker truck at accident scene on Kumasi-Accra highway Residents siphon diesel from tanker truck at accident scene on Kumasi-Accra high...

3 hours ago

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful We're experiencing normal 'light off', not dumsor — Ursula Owusu

3 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader of Parliament Haruna Iddrisu, others would've been jailed over the double salary issue if gov'...

3 hours ago

All pupils will receive Ghana Card numbers beginning June 17 – Bawumia All pupils will receive Ghana Card numbers beginning June 17 – Bawumia 

3 hours ago

BoG records GH10.5billion loss in 2023 BoG records GH₵10.5billion loss in 2023

3 hours ago

Very soon I will launch an individual credit scoring system - Bawumia Very soon I will launch an individual credit scoring system - Bawumia

3 hours ago

'419' NPP gov't promised you cars but failed, Ill legalise Okada if elected president – Mahama to Okada riders '419' NPP gov't promised you cars but failed, I’ll legalise “Okada” if elected p...

3 hours ago

Ambulance case: Public discourse wont influence judge – Lawyer Ambulance case: Public discourse won’t influence judge – Lawyer

3 hours ago

Police escort rider crashes to death Police escort rider crashes to death

3 hours ago

Ambulance case: Richard Jakpas motion to dismiss charges an extension of public theatrics – AG Ambulance case: Richard Jakpa’s motion to dismiss charges an extension of public...

Just in....
body-container-line