We lost focus against Hearts of Oak - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle

Nations FC head coach Kassim Mingle Ocansey attributes his team's defeat to a lapse in focus during their match against Hearts of Oak.

In the Ghana Premier League Matchday 32 game, Nations FC was defeated 2-0 by Hearts of Oak on Friday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak secured their victory with goals from Kassim Cisse and Hamza Issah in the 10th and 15th minutes.

Following the match, Ocansey explained that the early goals were the result of his team losing focus, but he noted that their performance improved as the game progressed.

“It’s unfortunate we lost. We conceded two quick goals, that’s what happened," he told StarTimes. "After we conceded the goals, our boys started playing well. They lost focus initially, and that led to the early goals. Once they woke up, they played better, but unfortunately, we couldn’t equalize."

Despite this defeat, Nations FC remains 4th on the league table with 48 points.

What next?

Kassim Mingle and his team will aim to get back to winning form when they host Bechem United in their Matchday 33 game at the Dr. Kwame Kyie Sports Complex.