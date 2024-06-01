ModernGhana logo
We needed that win against Nation FC - Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

SAT, 01 JUN 2024

Hearts of Oak Coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, emphasized the significance of securing a victory against Nations FC in their recent clash.

The Phobians clinched a decisive 2-0 triumph over Nations FC during Matchday 32 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The goals, courtesy of Kassim Cisse and Hamza Issah in the 10th and 15th minutes respectively, marked Hearts' 10th win of the 2023-2024 league season, with just two games remaining to wrap up the campaign.

In a post-game press conference, Coach Ouattara highlighted the importance of the win, stating, "The crucial thing was securing the three points. Now, our focus shifts to the next match."

He acknowledged the challenges faced, particularly with injuries in the second half, and praised Nations FC for their performance.

However, he expressed satisfaction with securing the early two-goal lead.

"You saw the second half, we had problems with injuries and Nations FC played well but fortunately we got the two goals early and it’s good for us," he added.

Following the victory, Hearts of Oak currently occupies the 11th position on the league table with 41 points.

  • What next?

Hearts of Oak's upcoming fixture sees them facing off against city rivals, Great Olympics, in Matchday 33 next weekend, once again at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
