Chelsea hoping to pip Newcastle in race for Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo

Chelsea are confident of beating Newcastle to the signing of the Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer.

Newcastle were leading the race for the former Manchester City defender and have been working on a deal for several weeks. But they have not been able to see off a late move from Chelsea, who are working to complete what would be the first signing of the Enzo Maresca era after offering Adarabioyo a bigger financial package than Eddie Howe’s team.

Adarabioyo is keen to test himself at the highest level and is available on a free transfer after deciding not to renew his contract at Fulham.

Chelsea want a new centre-back after the departure of Thiago Silva and they have the added advantage of being able to offer the 26-year-old European football after pipping Newcastle to a Europa Conference League spot.

Part of the appeal to Chelsea, who have been lavish spenders in the past two years, is that Adarabioyo is not hugely expensive and has ample Premier League experience. His ability on the ball should make him suited to Maresca’s football, which places a heavy emphasis on possession.

Maresca is due to be announced as Chelsea’s new head coach soon. The club’s lawyers are working to finalise paperwork for the 44-year-old and his backroom staff. Chelsea will pay Leicester City around £10m in compensation for the Italian, who has been chosen to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

One early issue for Maresca to contend with could be Chelsea’s desire to sell homegrown players as they look to avoid problems with profitability and sustainability regulations. Conor Gallagher, the England midfielder, is a target for Aston Villa and Tottenham. Adarabioyo’s impending arrival could also hasten the departure of Trevoh Chalobah. The versatile defender has emerged as a target for Manchester United and could bring in around £25m.

Chalobah was a regular at the end of the season but Chelsea bolstered their central defensive options by signing Benoît Badiashile and Axel Disasi last summer and can also call upon Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana, who has been out with a long-term knee injury.