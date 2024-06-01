Andre Ayew is still relevant to Black Stars - Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, believes that Andre Ayew's journey with the national team is far from over, despite his exclusion from the squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Ayew's absence from coach Otto Addo’s selection has sparked discussions about his future with the team, given his age of 34. However, drawing from his own experience, Appiah suggests that age should not overshadow a player's contributions, especially if they continue to perform well, as Ayew has demonstrated with his club.

"In my observation during the AFCON, for instance, Max Gradel, at 37, was a key figure for the Ivory Coast team. Age should not be the sole determinant. If a player is 38 to 40 and still delivering, why not?" remarked Appiah during an interview with 3Sports.

While acknowledging Ayew's evolution as a player since his early days, Appiah emphasizes the importance of his recent performances, particularly highlighting his impact with Le Havre in the French Ligue 1, where he scored five league goals in 19 appearances.

"From what I have observed, I believe he has proven his worth. While the Ayew we saw in 2010 may have evolved, his recent exploits, particularly with his club, speak volumes," remarked Appiah.

Appiah also stresses Ayew's potential to inspire his teammates, even if his role doesn't always translate to extensive playing time on the field.

"We shouldn't solely focus on Ayew's playing time. His presence alone can be influential. I believe he still has a role to play, whether it's on or off the pitch," asserted Appiah.

Ghana is scheduled to play against Mali in Bamako on June 6, followed by a home game against the Central African Republic in Kumasi as part of Matchday three and four of the qualifiers.