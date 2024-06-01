2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Mali encounter will be difficult - Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu beleives their game against Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will be a tough encounter.

Ghana will be hosted at the Stade du 26 Mars in the Matchday three games of the qualifiers in Bamako on June 6 with kick-off scheduled at 19:00GMT.

In an interview after the team's training session at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, Salisu acknowledged the strength of the Malian team and emphasized the need for thorough preparation.

"We know it’s not going to be easy with Mali. They have a strong team, and I think we need to prepare well for this game,” Salisu told reporters.

The Black Stars have had a mixed start in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers, with one win and one loss in their first two matches.

They began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

Currently sitting in 4th place in the group, Ghana is eager to get back to winning form and boost their chances of qualifying for the World Cup, which will be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Following the Mali clash, Ghana will face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.