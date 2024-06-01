ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Mali encounter will be difficult - Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Mali encounter will be difficult - Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu
SAT, 01 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu beleives their game against Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will be a tough encounter.

Ghana will be hosted at the Stade du 26 Mars in the Matchday three games of the qualifiers in Bamako on June 6 with kick-off scheduled at 19:00GMT.

In an interview after the team's training session at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, Salisu acknowledged the strength of the Malian team and emphasized the need for thorough preparation.

"We know it’s not going to be easy with Mali. They have a strong team, and I think we need to prepare well for this game,” Salisu told reporters.

The Black Stars have had a mixed start in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers, with one win and one loss in their first two matches.

They began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

Currently sitting in 4th place in the group, Ghana is eager to get back to winning form and boost their chances of qualifying for the World Cup, which will be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Following the Mali clash, Ghana will face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

16 hours ago

Moesha Bodoung recovering from stroke Moesha Bodoung recovering from stroke

16 hours ago

Afronitaaa and Abigail advance to 2024 Britains Got Talent finals Afronitaaa and Abigail advance to 2024 Britain’s Got Talent finals

17 hours ago

Suame Interchange: Rango Construction Company official stabbed to death by scrap dealers Suame Interchange: Rango Construction Company official stabbed to death by scrap...

17 hours ago

Nurses are leaving Ghana because of unfair treatment — Ashanti Regional Health Director Nurses are leaving Ghana because of unfair treatment — Ashanti Regional Health D...

17 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia We need constitutional review to reduce the power of the President – Bawumia

19 hours ago

With more than 55 percent of votes in Wednesday's general election counted, the ANC was leading but with a score of 42 percent -- well below the 57 percent it won in 2019. By Michele SPATARI AFP South African parties jostle to set terms of coalition talks

19 hours ago

Mason jailed for abduction, defilement Mason jailed for abduction, defilement

19 hours ago

Education Ministry announces reduction in SHS subjects Education Ministry announces reduction in SHS subjects

19 hours ago

182 new lawyers called to Bar 182 new lawyers called to Bar

21 hours ago

Unemployed man in court over allegedly stealing GHC46,700 from girlfriend Unemployed man in court over allegedly stealing GHC46,700 from girlfriend

Just in....
body-container-line