ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 01 Jun 2024 Football News

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We are ready for the challenge against Mali and CAR - Antoine Semenyo

Antoine SemenyoAntoine Semenyo
LISTEN

Ghana international, Antoine Semenyo says the team are ready for the challenge against Mali and Central African Republic in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The AFC Bournemouth forward is one of the 26 players invited by Black Stars head coach Otto Addo for the June international break.

Speaking to the media after the national team’s first training session on Friday, Semenyo said the target is to win both matches against Mali and Central African Republic.

He said the players in camp are ready and geared up for the challenge ahead in the two matches.

“I’m focused on the games here. I think we are ready to take the challenge, we are ready to get the two wins," he said.

"I think we have a good team. We are going to train hard to win the first game, and hopefully the second game,” he added.

Ghana is set to face Mali in Bamako on June 6 before returning to Kumasi for the home game against the Central African Republic as part of Matchday three and four games.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

16 hours ago

Moesha Bodoung recovering from stroke Moesha Bodoung recovering from stroke

16 hours ago

Afronitaaa and Abigail advance to 2024 Britains Got Talent finals Afronitaaa and Abigail advance to 2024 Britain’s Got Talent finals

17 hours ago

Suame Interchange: Rango Construction Company official stabbed to death by scrap dealers Suame Interchange: Rango Construction Company official stabbed to death by scrap...

17 hours ago

Nurses are leaving Ghana because of unfair treatment — Ashanti Regional Health Director Nurses are leaving Ghana because of unfair treatment — Ashanti Regional Health D...

17 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia We need constitutional review to reduce the power of the President – Bawumia

19 hours ago

With more than 55 percent of votes in Wednesday's general election counted, the ANC was leading but with a score of 42 percent -- well below the 57 percent it won in 2019. By Michele SPATARI AFP South African parties jostle to set terms of coalition talks

19 hours ago

Mason jailed for abduction, defilement Mason jailed for abduction, defilement

19 hours ago

Education Ministry announces reduction in SHS subjects Education Ministry announces reduction in SHS subjects

19 hours ago

182 new lawyers called to Bar 182 new lawyers called to Bar

21 hours ago

Unemployed man in court over allegedly stealing GHC46,700 from girlfriend Unemployed man in court over allegedly stealing GHC46,700 from girlfriend

Just in....
body-container-line