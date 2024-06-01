2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We are ready for the challenge against Mali and CAR - Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo

Ghana international, Antoine Semenyo says the team are ready for the challenge against Mali and Central African Republic in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The AFC Bournemouth forward is one of the 26 players invited by Black Stars head coach Otto Addo for the June international break.

Speaking to the media after the national team’s first training session on Friday, Semenyo said the target is to win both matches against Mali and Central African Republic.

He said the players in camp are ready and geared up for the challenge ahead in the two matches.

“I’m focused on the games here. I think we are ready to take the challenge, we are ready to get the two wins," he said.

"I think we have a good team. We are going to train hard to win the first game, and hopefully the second game,” he added.

Ghana is set to face Mali in Bamako on June 6 before returning to Kumasi for the home game against the Central African Republic as part of Matchday three and four games.