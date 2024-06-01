2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo confident wins against Mali and CAR

Black Stars forward, Antoine Semenyo says the team is confident of securing wins against Mali and Central African Republic (CAR) in their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers this month.

Ghana will be hosted in Bamako at the Stade du 26 Mars before hosting CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on June 10.

In a post-training interview at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, Semenyo asserted, "We are ready to take the challenge, we are ready to get two wins. I think we have a good team.

"We just need to win at the end of the day so we are going to train hard this week and win the first game and hopefully the second," he added.

The Black Stars are keen to return to their winning ways following an inconsistent start in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers, where they currently hold fourth position.

The team commenced their campaign with a 1-0 triumph over Madagascar in Kumasi but subsequently faced a 1-0 defeat against Comoros in Moroni.

Securing victories in these games is pivotal for the Black Stars to enhance their prospects of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is set to be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.