We are trusting the process to qualify for AFCON and World Cup - Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo

Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo has expressed confidence in the Black Stars' new head coach, Otto Addo, to secure qualification for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the World Cup.

The AFC Bournemouth forward is currently with the senior national team, gearing up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic scheduled for this month.

Reflecting on the recent disappointment at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, where Ghana was eliminated in the group stage, Semenyo emphasized that the team is now focused on the future under Coach Addo's leadership.

“AFCON is in the past now. We have a new plan, and we are trusting the manager,” Semenyo said to the media after the team’s first training session at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Friday.

“We have a good team, so we are trusting the process. Hopefully, we can qualify for the AFCON and the World Cup and demonstrate what we can achieve,” he added.

Ghana will face Mali on June 6 and the Central African Republic on June 10.